The Rock Wraps ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Filming in London

Get excited, The Fast and the Furious fans, because we’re one step closer to Hobbs and Shaw, the spin-off film to focus on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham‘s characters.

According to Johnson’s’ Instagram, the movie has wrapped filming in London and they’re ready to take production to the next location: Hawaii (just as soon as The Rock celebrates the holidays).

“Wheels up – USA bound,” Johnson writes, “That’s an official wrap on our LONDON production of HOBBS & SHAW. Been an extremely productive two months of shooting — thank you to our brilliant UK crew.”

The actor has been keeping his followers updated on the London shoots, posting various shots and teasers to his gram. Most recently, he announced the addition of a new femme fatale character, “Madam M”, who will be played by actress Eiza González (Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel).

“We’re making a great one,” Johnson added, “Now onto the HAWAIIAN ISLANDS to continue filming. But first, Dwanta Claus is COMING HOME! Wheels up on the singing silver eagle…” Enjoy your holiday time off, Dwayne!

Following Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), this new film will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise.

Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and González, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Hobbs & Shaw will be in theaters on August 2, 2019.