‘The Shining’ Overlook Hotel Carpet Doormat Isn’t Very Welcoming

There have been many replicas of the Overlook Hotel carpet featured in Stanley Kubrick’s classic film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining. However, an officially licensed pattern based on David Hicks’ original 1960s design can set you back thousands of dollars – and that’s only for a rug version. That makes this doormat seem like an absolute steal.

Indeed, this officially licensed The Shining doormat is available to pre-order here for only $34.99 with free shipping slated for April 30th. It even incorporates a “Welcome to the Overlook Hotel” design, which should help make your guests feel right at home. You can take your horror hospitality game a step further by putting the number 237 on your bathroom door – explaining to your guests (in an ominous tone) that they should avoid that room at all costs.

On a related note, IT: Chapter Two, the sequel to the hit 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, is slated to hit theaters on September 6th. While you wait for the movie, you can play new versions of Monopoly and Clue that come with a terrifying Pennywise-style twist.

Monopoly: IT, which is available to pre-order right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for May. USAopoly (The OP) describes how the game works below.

“Monopoly: IT makes buying, selling, and trading places in and around Derry, Maine the key to winning this uncanny twist of “the Landlord’s Game.” Using tokens of iconic items such as an Inhaler, Paper Boat, and Bicycle, players can draw Encounters and Phenomena cards as they build Suburban Houses and Apartment Buildings on locations like Pennywise’s Cistern and the Derry Sewers.”

Clue: IT is available to order here for $39.93. The official description reads:

“Based on the hit 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures’ film, CLUE takes the classic mystery game even further into shrouded chaos as Bill Denbrough and his friends attempt to determine Pennywise’s Plan. Travel between the The House on Neibolt Street, the Synagogue, Derry Public Library, and more to identify various items used to lure the town’s youth, while avoiding Red Balloons that will end the operation before the menacing killer’s Plan can be uncovered.”

