The Stephen King Sci-Fi Movie He Called A “Train Wreck” Is A Streaming Hit (& You Can Watch it Free)

Sometimes a movie claws its way into the top ten of the FlixPatrol Streaming list, and all you can ask yourself is “why?” and “how?” And that is exactly the feeling that comes with this movie creeping its way into the #5 spot on the Tubi Top 10 for the week—even the creator has publicly referred to the film as a “train wreck.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When talking about Dreamcatcher, the 2003 film based on his novel of the same name, Stephen King has simply admitted that he was “using a lot of OxyContin for pain.” He went on to say, “I couldn’t work on a computer back then because it hurt too much to sit in that position. So, I wrote the whole thing in longhand. And I was pretty stoned when I wrote it because of the Oxy, and that’s another book that shows the drugs at work… I don’t like Dreamcatcher very much.” His feelings are shared by critics and audiences alike, with the movie pulling in an abysmally low 27% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and an almost equally bad 36% on the Popcornmeter.

Dreamcatcher Famously Sucks

Play video

King sat down with Time back in 2007, answering candidly when asked about how he maintained quality control over the films that became known as “stinkers,” such as Dreamcatcher. “I’d go crazy. I don’t try to maintain quality control. Except I try to get good people involved. The thing is, when you put together a script, a director, and all the other variables, you never really know what’s going to come out,” he said. Elaborating, he added, “And in my case, more of the movies than not—if we except things like Return to Salem’s Lot, Children of the Corn 4, The Children of the Corn Meet the Leprechaun or whatever it is—if you do that, then most times you’re going to have something that’s interesting anyway. That doesn’t mean you’re going to have the occasional thing that’s just a train wreck like Dreamcatcher, because that happens, right?”

The film centers around four young friends playing out in the woods who save a man with disabilities in the woods, and how they are forever changed by the uncanny powers they gain in return, which they refer to as “the line.” Years later, the friends have grown up, and embark on a hunting trip when they are trapped by a blizzard, hunted by something they can’t see. Not only must the group put a stop to an alien threat, but they must also stop a military vigilante in his tracks as he attempts to murder innocent civilians.

So yeah, it’s a lot of plot that goes all over the place. “Dreamcatcher is a horror, sci-fi fantasy, buddy movie, a military thriller, a mangled crate of X-Files, and a mass of half-baked clichés,” says James Christopher of The Times (UK). James O’Elhey of Sci-Fi Movie Page agrees, saying, “Judging from this movie, Stephen King has been watching a lot of X-Files lately.”

But, like it or not, Dreamcatcher is currently streaming on Tubi. So if you’ve been dying for an alien-flavored creature feature, now is your time.

What’s your favorite Stephen King Adaptation? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.