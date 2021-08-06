✖

The Suicide Squad cast graces a new magazine cover in full costume - our most colorful and detailed look yet at director James Gunn's vision of the Suicide Squad franchise for the new DC Movie Universe. Gunn shared the official cover photo along with the "Subscribers Only" version, which features him and the stacked cast in a much more fun, behind-the-scenes vibe. The Empire Magazine issue shows what The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, and the rest of the ensemble look like playing some C and D-level DC Comics villains (aside from Robbie's Harley Quinn, of course).

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

Hey everybody check out @TheSuicideSquad on @EmpireMagazine. The issue goes on sale on October 29 with lots of cool new images and interviews! -- James Gunn

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

Oh, and here’s the subscribers-only cover of @TheSuicideSquad on @EmpireMagazine. I don’t know what it is, but something about it is even cooler. --James Gunn

