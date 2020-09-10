The Suicide Squad Villain Spotted And Explained

The Suicide Squad’s villain snuck into that first look with behind-the-scenes footage released at DC FanDome and it's a surprising but sensible choice if the details spotted in the trailer turn out to be an accurate indication. If you thought The Suicide Squad was going to let James Gunn get really weird and wild, well… you were right! This movie looks like it is going to be weird and wild beyond our wildest expectations ahead of seeing any footage for it, especially when you consider the villain is looking to be a giant cosmic flying mind-controlling starfish.

If you look very closely at the behind-the-scenes look at The Suicide Squad, something we slow down for you in the video at the top of this page, some of the soldiers who the Squad is fighting seem to have a bright pink and blue thing on their faces. Well, what could this be you ask? Well, I do declare this must be Starro! (Shout out to all the people on Twitter and YouTube who also did declare this before we did)

Starro is a cosmic starfish which can basically latch itself onto its enemies or allies to put them under its mind control spell as a means to multiply its army. The soldiers who the Squad was fighting might have been otherwise decent individuals, we might never know, but they seem to have been doing Starro’s bidding and it ultimately is going to cost them.

Starro first appeared in 1960’s The Brave and The Bold #28. Starro is actually the first villain to ever fight the Justice League in comics. This could be a result of the ending of Batman v Superman where Lex Luthor teases that the cosmos know about Superman’s death. When that metaphorical "bell has been rung," Starro might be up in the cosmos like, 'Yo, this is my moment!' And he zips into our atmosphere to try to take over the world.

Also, it makes perfect sense to send in the Suicide Squad against Starro. If Superman, Wonder Woman, or Batman were to get Starro-ed and therefore mind-controlled into doing the creature's bidding, it would be tough to stop them from helping Starro take over the world. With The Suicide Squad, you can just blow up their head and move on. Problem solved, no new Starro super soldiers, today!

Do you think Starro will be the villain of The Suicide Squad? If you have any other questions about Starro or theories about The Suicide Squad, drop them in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.