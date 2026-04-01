The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Continues a 33-Year Nintendo Trend

Nintendo’s attempts to establish a theatrical franchise have always struggled with professional critics. The original live-action Super Mario Bros. arrived in 1993 with a reported $48 million budget and the full commercial muscle of one of the best-selling video game brands in history, yet reviewers dismissed it so thoroughly that the film holds at 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. Three decades later, the 2023 animated reboot The Super Mario Bros. Movie represented a genuine course correction in terms of production ambition, pairing Illumination’s animation expertise with a star-studded voice cast. Still, critics remained divided, leading to a measly 59% approval on the aggregator. Now, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is finally coming to theaters, and the verdict confirms an unfortunate franchise trend.

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With 86 reviews counted, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie currently holds a 44% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a figure that places the sequel firmly in “Rotten” territory. Despite the weak critical reception, box office projections place the domestic opening weekend above $160 million, suggesting that audiences remain undeterred by the bad reviews when it comes to Super Mario. It’s worth noting that the lukewarm critical reception of the first movie didn’t prevent it from becoming a box office juggernaut, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide. Plus, the first movie holds a 95% audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes, a feat that the sequel might repeat.

What Are Critics Actually Saying About The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The critical divide over The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stems from a very specific set of recurring complaints that strikingly mirror the arguments launched against its predecessor. The dominant criticism across multiple outlets is that the sequel is overloaded with Nintendo references, relentless visual spectacle, and nonstop action sequences, while consistently failing to provide the central cast with meaningful emotional weight or a coherent narrative spine. The character Rosalina (voiced by Brie Larson) is described as underutilized despite serving as the film’s primary driving force, while a developing rivalry between Toad and Yoshi is reportedly abandoned once the action escalates. According to IndieWire‘s Wilson Chapman, the film never stops feeling like the product of someone mashing lifeless action figures together, functioning more as a loud, overstuffed reel of loosely connected comedy and action beats. Owen Gleiberman of Variety offered perhaps the sharpest verdict, writing that the first movie was one of the best animated films in years, while The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is one of the worst.

The positive camp, however, presents some counterarguments. ComicBook’s own Spencer Perry says “there’s never a moment where the movie is boring to look at,” arguing that the sequel surpasses its predecessor. Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter also contends that the sequel hits the sweet spot in terms of what its target audience wants. Critic Dan Murrell similarly argued that the film is an average movie boosted by great design, a genuine respect for the characters and franchise history, and considerable enthusiasm from the voice cast.

Nevertheless, both sides of the discussion confirm that the film dedicates enormous screen time to Easter eggs and references not only to past Mario games, but to other Nintendo franchises entirely, with Fox McCloud and Pikmin among the confirmed cameos. That strategy rewards encyclopedic franchise knowledge while actively alienating audiences seeking a self-contained story, which is precisely the fault line that divided critical opinion on the 2023 original—and appears to have widened considerably for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now playing in theaters.

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