Super Mario Galaxy Box Office Projections Lower Than First Movie (But There’s Still Good News)

The box office recently received a major jolt in the arm with the release of Project Hail Mary, which posted record-breaking numbers in its debut. As that film continues to perform well with audiences, theaters are preparing for the arrival of what should be another massive draw: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated film is the sequel to 2023’s blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $1 billion worldwide during its own record-breaking run. Universal is hoping for a repeat of that by slotting the follow-up for the same Easter weekend window, and now the latest box office projections are in.

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According to Variety, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is estimated to earn between $175-180 million domestically over its first five days (it opens in theaters on Wednesday, April 1st). Tracking indicates the film will earn “at least” another $175 million internationally, which would raise its global debut to $350-375 million. These figures are below what The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned a few years ago ($204 million domestic; $377 million worldwide), but even the low end of these estimates would be enough to score 2026’s highest box office opening to date (beating Project Hail Mary‘s $140 million).

Can The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Exceed Box Office Projections?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has very high box office projections, but it’ll still be interesting to see if it can outperform those estimates. This has been a trend over the past couple of years, as there have been several movies that fared better than initially expected. That group includes the recent animated film Hoppers, which was projected to gross between $36-38 million domestically and ended up making $46 million in North America (the best debut for an original animated movie in nearly 10 years). Project Hail Mary also surpassed box office expectations with its $80 million domestic opening.

One thing Hoppers and Project Hail Mary had in common was positive word of mouth. The enthusiastic reception to both undoubtedly had a positive impact on the box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in a completely different boat, however. Hoppers and Project Hail Mary are non-franchise films, so they needed strong word of mouth in order to appeal to general moviegoers. Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a sequel to a hit movie that’s rooted in beloved IP, so it will likely be critic-proof (especially in the early going). The first Super Mario Bros. Movie earned mixed reviews and still broke box office records.

Bolstered by the strong performance of the previous movie, Illumination and Nintendo set out to increase the scale and scope for the sequel. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is promising a large, galactic adventure that features several other popular Nintendo characters (Glen Powell was just revealed to be voicing Fox McCloud, for instance). The tease of seeing these crossovers on the big screen gives The Super Mario Galaxy Movie another exciting element that could help drive ticket sales. It makes the sequel feel like a major event, particularly for long-time Nintendo fans who have a fondness for the source material. Some people are convinced The Super Mario Galaxy Movie could lay the groundwork for a Super Smash Bros. film, and they’ll want confirmation on that front as soon as possible so they don’t get spoiled.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also isn’t facing much in the way of direct competition this weekend. Hoppers was an appealing option for Mario‘s target demographic, but that movie came out about a month ago and has already done a majority of its damage at the box office. Though Hoppers has performed very well for an original Pixar movie post-pandemic (it’s approaching $300 million worldwide as of this writing), it wasn’t such a substantial hit that it would quell the appetite for another family friendly film — especially one based on the iconic Mario franchise. There will be high demand for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

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