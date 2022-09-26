Monster High Series Sneak Peek Released by Nickelodeon and Mattel

High school can be scary — even for monster students attending Monster High. Nickelodeon and Mattel have revealed a first look at the animated adaptation of Mattel's rebooted scary-fashion doll franchise, which follows Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. The first of 26 episodes premieres just before Halloween on Friday, October 28, on Nickelodeon. Watch the extended clip and see the official key art below.

Monster High's class of monster talent includes cast members Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That) as Clawdeen Wolf, Courtney Lin (Crash: The Animated Series) as Draculaura, Iris Menas (Way Down) as Frankie Stein, Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Deuce Gorgon, Kausar Mohammed (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) as Cleo De Nile, Valeria Rodriguez (I'm Standing on a Million Lives) as Lagoona Blue, Alexa Kahn (Madagascar: A Little Wild) as Torelei Stripe, Alexander Polinsky (Blaze and the Monster Machines) as Heath Burns, and Debra Wilson (Avatar) as Headmistress Bloodgood.

Nickelodeon also revealed additional voice talent joining the series and their characters:

Ken Marino (Reno 911!) as Dracula – Dracula is about 4,000 years old and Draculaura's dad. He wants to be a good father but does not always have the necessary tools for the job.

Felicia Day (Mystery Science Theater 3000) as Ghoulia Yelps – Curious, clever, and with ultra-fast fingers, Ghoulia is a zombie and the top gamer at Monster High.

Valeria Rodriquez (The Valley of Tears) as Spectra Vondergeist – This ghostly girl makes up for her translucent appearance by being super chatty. She just wants to be seen!

Scott Menville (Teen Titans Go!) as Romulus – Romulus is the current head of the were pack at Monster High, though he's still got a bit of learning and growing to do.

Cole Massie (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) as Finnegan Wake – Charming and chill, Finnegan is a merman who uses a wheelchair to get around on land. He has a beautiful singing voice, just like his aunties, the sirens.

Victoria T Washington (Dropouts) as Howleen – Howleen is a natural leader who values integrity over the pack mindset and always speaks her mind.

Jordan R. Coleman (A Million Little Things) as Manny Taur – Big, bull-headed Manny looks like a brute, but he's the gentlest kid at school. With his penchant for solving puzzles, he's one of the only students that can compete with Draculaura for honors as a top student.

Krystina Alabado (Sesame Street Mecha Builders) as Nefera De Nile – Nefera is the mummy who has it all – beauty, popularity, royalty, and a heart of gold (literally, she dipped her heart in gold and keeps it in a jar).

Based on the Mattel toyline introduced in 2010, the Monster High series will also debut in Canada, the UK and Australia later this year on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, and in additional international territories in 2023. Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer.

The animated comedy Monster High: The Series comes after the premiere of the live-action Monster High: The Movie, airing October 6 on Nickelodeon and streaming that same day on Paramount+. The all-new animated series premieres October 28.



