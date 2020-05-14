Netlfix's The Wrong Missy Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out, and It's Not Pretty

✖

David Spade's newest movie, The Wrong Missy, debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, marking yet another project between the actor and the streaming service. However, like most of Spade's other movies on Netflix, The Wrong Missy isn't getting much love from critics. It's actually bombing quite a bit when it comes to reviews. After the film's release this week, reviews started pouring in, and it was clear that there was very little love for Spade's latest vehicle.

Over on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, 14 different critics have submitted their reviews for The Wrong Missy. At the time of writing this review, there are only three positive reviews to be found for the film, while the other 11 are negative, or "rotten." This has given The Wrong Missy a score of 21% on the site.

That score will likely change a bit as more reviews are added to Rotten Tomatoes, but it likely stays in that same ballpark. That means that The Wrong Missy is yet another critical flop for Netflix. However, it is proving to be popular with the site's subscribers. On Wednesday's updated Netflix Top 10, The Wrong Missy breezed past most of its competition and debuted as the #2 title on the service, behind only the new season of Dead to Me.

The Wrong Missy is directed by Tyler Spindel and stars David Spade as a man who meets the woman of his dreams and intends to invite her on a business trip to Hawaii. However, he texts the wrong woman named Missy in his phone and ends up with a former blind date (Lauren Lapkus) that he can't stand. The film also stars Nick Swardson, Geoff Pierson, Jackie Sandler, Sarah Chalke, John Farley, Molly Sims, Jorge Garcia, and Rob Schneider.

You can take a look at the official synopsis for The Wrong Missy below.

"When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting The Wrong Missy."

