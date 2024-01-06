MCU Fan Pitches Epic Return for Beloved Thor Villain

One MCU fan thinks they have the perfect way to bring back a beloved Thor villain. On Twitter, @captaincupkick wants to see a showdown between Gorr the God Butcher and Moon Knight. The explain a scenario where Christian Bale's baddie faces off with Oscar Isaac because of the villain's stated mission to kill all gods. It makes a lot of sense and the fans would relish a chance to see these two actors come back to the roles in any capacity. In fact, with What If…?'s track record with getting villains to sign on, it could probably happen. This is the kind of thing that couldn't have taken place in a movie, but could easily fill an hour of screen time.

Thor: Love and Thunder fell under scrutiny for a variety of reasons. But, one of the big things from a lot of Marvel Comics fans was that Gorr The God Butcher was under used in Taika Waititi's last MCU movie. From a lot of comments from the actors that were supposed to be indoor love and thunder and the final cut of the film, we can see that there was supposed to be a larger segment of the film featuring Christian Bales villain. Whatever the case, viewers agreed that he did a great job communicating the menace of this particular Marvel antagonist. Hearing Bale cut loose as Gorr again could be really interesting.

The episode I most wanna see in What If S3 is Gorr trying to kill Moon Knight and Khonshu. It’s so easy to set up and would go insanely hard pic.twitter.com/fEdrEUboeJ — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 31, 2023

Why Hasn't Gorr Appeared Yet?

A hot topic among Marvel fans over the last couple years is the lack of continuity between the individual MCU entries. Some viewers even felt it during What If…? seasons 1 and 2. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the Marvel Animation creative team on the show yesterday and they discussed why this may be the case. Writer A.C. Bradley told our hosts that before characters can appear in their show, they have to premiere in live action. So, in season one with all these new characters had just come on the scene, it was impossible to get them into animation until recently.

"We also couldn't do Sam Wilson's Captain America because, we didn't know when that would be coming out," Bradley explained. "Again, we were writing Season 2 as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier paused shooting and the scripts were being re-written because of other things. We don't know when anything is airing. So, we couldn't touch it because we're not allowed to introduce… It makes sense, you let the character live in live-action first and then go play in the multiverse."

Could We See A Gorr Story In Season 3?

Luckily for MCU fans, Marvel's What If…? Has been an absolute hit. On Rotten Tomatoes, it stands among some of the highest-rated content for the brand since Avengers: Endgame. So, Season 3 is already on the way and teasing more adventures featuring characters we haven't seen in live-action.

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…? , which began premiering episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhori, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

Would you like to see this episode produced? Let us know down in the comments!