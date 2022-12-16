Christian Bale Open to Taking New Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Christian Bale addressed a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan spoke to the star of The Pale Blue Eye about playing a different part than Gorr the God Butcher if he revisited the MCU. Interestingly, the Batman actor said he would be open to it if the story and director were right. More importantly than all that, his kids are going to have to sign off on the part before he makes any commitment. Famously, they said he had to play the Thor villain when the script came across his kitchen table. So, better hope that the smaller Bales think the project is worth their time if he has any hope of a return trip. His turn as Gorr was possibly the most well-regarded part of Thor: Love and Thunder. So, a lot of people wouldn't mind seeing what he could do with another crack at a villain. Or even more bewildering would be his version of The Squadron Supreme's Batman variant. We'll all have to wait and see how this all shakes out. Check out his comments down below!

"A good story is a good story," Bale began. "A good character or a good director You know, if it's an interesting thing. Crucially, if my kids say I'm not allowed to say no to something."

But, What About Batman?

Comicbook.com also spoke to the actor about his return to the DC franchise at some point. He wouldn't be interested unless it was a reunion with Christopher Nolan. Some fans would be absolutely down for that crossover with the current DC Films universe. Here's what the star told Brandon Davis.

"No, no, no. Nobody, nobody reaches out to me or they keep me like a mushroom, keep me in the dark and feed me sh-t," Bale told ComicBook.com. "For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I'd only ever make it with Chris."

