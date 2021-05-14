Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer Released

Every movie on the theatrical release slate for Warner Bros. in 2021 is getting a simultaneous release on HBO Max, and movie fans have enjoyed the run of new films so far. Mortal Kombat is next up in April, followed by a new thriller called Those Who Wish Me Dead in May. Unlike Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong, Those Who Wish Me Dead isn't part of a larger IP, but it does have some serious talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Angelina Jolie stars in Those Who Wish Me Dead, the newest film from Taylor Sheridan. On Wednesday morning, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the new movie, which follows a smoke jumper who discovers a young boy on the run from some dangerous assassins. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page!

In addition to Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead stars Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, The Great), Finn Little (Reckoning), Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders), Medina Senghore (Happy!), Tyler Perry (Vice, Gone Girl), Jake Weber (Midway, Homeland), and Jon Bernthal (Ford v Ferrari, Wind River).

Those Who Wish Me Dead is directed by Yellowstone creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, from a screenplay Sheridan co-wrote with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. The script is based on the original novel written by Koryta. Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen and, Sheridan produced, with Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Andria Spring, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Kathryn Dean, Michael Friedman, Daria Cercek, and Celia Khong serving as executive producers.

Here's the official logline for Those Who Wish Me Dead:

"Oscar winner Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn."

What do you think of the first trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead? Let us know in the comments!

Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on May 14th.