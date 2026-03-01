Three of Pixar’s Best Films Are Now Streaming on the Same Platform

There’s no denying that Pixar is a top-tier animation studio. While other studios have offered up some stiff competition, Pixar continues to reign supreme. Ever since its founding in 1979, the studio has consistently set the standard for, and redefined, what animation can be with an unmatched, consistent lineup of critically acclaimed and emotionally resonant animated movies ranging from Toy Story in the ‘90s to Coco in the 2010s, and fans can now stream three of the best Pixar movies ever after they joined the same platform in March.

Pixar fans can go back to the studio’s beginnings by streaming Toy Story on Hulu. The 1995 animated classic, Pixar’s first-ever movie that centered around the secret life of toys that come to life when humans are absent, started streaming on Hulu on March 1st alongside two other Pixar greats. Hulu subscribers can also stream Finding Nemo, the studio’s 2003 animated comedy-drama adventure about an overprotective clownfish’s journey across the ocean to find his son, and Ratatouille, the 2007 film about a young rat with big dreams who teams up with a clumsy kitchen worker to create culinary masterpieces.

Toy Story Launched Pixar’s Golden Age, and Finding Nemo and Ratatouille Solidified It

Pixar has always excelled in animation, but the studio’s 15-year period between 1995 and 2010, during which it delivered a near-flawless run of acclaimed hits, remains unmatched, and it all began with Toy Story. The movie revolutionized animation as the first-ever feature-length film to be entirely computer-animated, and its impressive attention to detail, lighting, and textures that made toys like Woody and Buzz look lifelike still hold up today. The film also established the story-first Pixar formula with a story that prioritized character-driven emotional narratives, complex themes, and high-quality storytelling over mere spectacle. Combined with an iconic cast of voice actors, including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, and a perfect balance of humor, high-stakes adventure, and heart, Toy Story easily remains one of the best animated films of all time.

Toy Story effectively kicked off Pixar’s golden era, during which the studio released 11 films, with only one, Cars 2, considered a critical miss. Movies like Finding Nemo and Ratatouille helped solidify the era. Finding Nemo became the highest-grossing animated film of the 2000s and was the first Pixar film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Ratatouille, meanwhile, perfectly embodied the “dare to be different” ethos of Pixar’s golden age, transforming an absurd premise into a sophisticated, critically beloved masterpiece. All three films remain some of the best in animation and check all of the boxes for top-tier family movies.

Other Family-Friendly Movies Now on Hulu

Hulu is a great place for family entertainment this March. In addition to the three Pixar movies, the streamer dropped Firehouse Dog, Frozen, Garfield, and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties to its lineup on March 1st. Even more great family-friendly additions are set to arrive throughout the month, including Garfield (2024) on March 21st and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank on March 29th, as well as two Blippi titles on March 31st.

