Thunderbolts Cast Teases Where We Meet Their Characters

The cast of Thunderbolts* is teasing where we meet their characters headed into the big Marvel crossover movie next year. The Official Marvel Podcast talked to the star-studded cast of this film. Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell checked in for a quick soundbyte. For Yelena Belova, fans are going to see a side of the Black Widow that they’ve never experienced before. She’s popped up multiple times since Avengers: Endgame and now we’ve got her as a focus character in Thunderbolts*. Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Bucky have all kind of fallen on hard times since the events of their previous projects and the boys say they’ve been going through it. Check out what all of them had to say about their next trip to the MCU right here.

Pugh said after the event, “To be able to come back again. But, show another side of what it is to be a human, going through life in the way that she does, that may not necessarily be the way that we would assume that they live, is beautiful for me.”

David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Sebastian Stan can commiserate with the Thunderbolts* crew not being in a good place. The Red Guardian actor said, “None of us are in a good place. I’m eating something disgusting out of a bowl. Gaining weight as you watch the film in real time.” Russell of course has to laugh at that before joking about getting shot at a lot. Harbour teases, “We do see you scrolling through your phone, looking for bad press! Like Googling himself and saying, ‘If I don’t find the nasty comments, then I’m not finished.”

Prepare For The Thunderbolts*!

A lot of fun in this roster.

San Diego Comic-Con Brought a brand new look at Thunderbolts*. In that new footage, fans got the sense of this ragtag team and what is different about the approach to this Marvel movie. Red Guardian, in particular, has been a source of laughs in the past. Harbour said after the footage premiered that people should not be expecting the same old types of heroics from this new team. They’re a bit different.

“We are not the good guys,” Harbour replied when asked how they compare with The Avengers. “We are not capable. [We’re not] Captain America responsible. We don’t show up on time. Punctuality is not our strong suit.”

“We’re a completely new species of hero, I would say,” Harbour would continue. “We don’t exist yet in the MCU. I think we’re a new evolution of something. I don’t know if it’s good or bad, but it’s unique.”

