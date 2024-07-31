SDCC 2024: Thunderbolts* Trailer Confirms Major Change to Winter Soldier

A cast member of Thunderbolts* will have a change to their look when the Marvel movie debuts next year. Thunderbolts* was one of three films featured by Marvel Studios during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night. Director Jake Schreier and the Thunderbolts* cast were on hand at SDCC, and those in the audience got to see the first Thunderbolts* footage. This oddball team of heroes is headlined by Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. Fans last saw Bucky in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he’ll return to a familiar look in Thunderbolts*.

A description of the Thunderbolts* footage screen at SDCC revealed that Winter Soldier will be back to wearing his hair long. Following Avengers: Endgame, Bucky Barnes cut his hair short for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it appears his original look will be returning. Right now we only have the description of the Thunderbolts* footage to go off of, and will have to wait until an official first look or trailer is released to know just how long Bucky’s hair will be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thunderbolts* SDCC footage revealed

Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier and US Agent in Thunderbolts*

ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast was in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con, and has your breakdown of the Thunderbolts* footage that was shown:

Yelena knocks on Alexei’s door. He is slobbing it up on the couch and tries to spruce up the place and himself before opening the door but it’s still very, very messy. He claims to be taking steps with a lot of work and being fulfilled, clearly lying. He asks what brings her here. “There is something wrong with me,” she said. Bucky enters a courtroom. US Agent looks at news articles about himsel. Yelena has a hallway fight reminiscent of Black Widow’s in Iron Man 2. She investigates a room, finds charts, and gets shot at by US Agent. Ghost comes to her aid while another enemy helps US Agent. “Bob” enters the room wearing a hospital gown. The room locks down its doors. Yelena explains she is a contract killer and has surmised that someone wants all of them dead. The room turns into a furnace. At a part with Loki’s scepter in a glass case, Bucky is not happy to see Valentina. He puts on his Vibranium arm. Music makes the whole movie feel a bit delirious. Dark color tones make the movie feel gritty. There is a scene in what might be Avengers Tower.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing Thunderbolts* from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman).

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025).