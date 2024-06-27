Thunderbolts* Star David Harbour Celebrates Wrapping Project With Photo From Set

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* went into production a while back, and the project has officially wrapped. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie features a star-studded line-up of franchise alums, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Yesterday, Harbour took to Instagram to share a new photo in honor of wrapping production.

"Wrapped. Loved making this. Love the 'bolts. #thunderbolts* #redguardian," the actor shared. You can check out the post below:

"I just made a joke about [how] it's like Dungeons and Dragons, where you meet in a tavern and it's like there's a dwarf drinking a beer and then there's like an elvish figure over there, we all come together and then there's this ghost... it's not gonna happen like that, I don't think," Harbour told ComicBook.com in a 2022 interview. "But I think that's one of the mysteries of the movie is what is their relationship, and as you say, there is a lot of exciting things as you wrap up the next phase in terms of sort of what their part of the whole universe is in this random, chaotic way. So, you know, we can't say too much at this point, but they're an exciting introduction of this team together again, that's going to be a lot of fun."

Who Is Directing Thunderbolts*?

(Photo: Marvel's Thunderbolts* team. - Marvel Studios)

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman).

The asterisk was first added to the title of Thunderbolts* in a set video from star Florence Pugh which was also shared by Marvel Studios. According to Kevin Feige, the reason for this interesting title change will be explained once the movie is offically out in theaters next year. The current theory is that the team might end up changing their name to Dark Avengers or some other variation.

"Yes, you'll notice the asterisk on Thunderbolts*," Feige explained at Cinema Con earlier this year. "That is the official title of Thunderbolts* and we won't talk more about that until after the movie comes out."

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers 5 (nèe The Kang Dynasty, May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.