Marvel Might Have Confirmed a Surprising Thunderbolts* Character

Thunderbolts* found itself as one of the main attractions of San Diego Comic-Con over the week, serving as one of three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that revealed footage to the audiences in Hall H. The show’s entire ensemble was present in support of the film, including franchise newcomer Geraldine Viswanathan. The Blockers star was one of the last actors to join the film and her exact role still has yet to be revealed.

What has been unveiled, however, is that Viswanathan is playing a mysterious character named Mel. Naturally, it’s easy to draw the line from a simple “Mel” to Melissa Gold, the antihero better known as Songbird.

Who is Songbird?

Created by Mark Gruenwald and Ralph Macchio, Songbird was one of the founding members of the original Thunderbolts, turning face after a long career full of crime and villainy. Using supersonic powers to her advantage, Songbird is known for her striking white and black suit and hair that includes long, pink streaks.

Her origin is tied to both Roxxon and the Power Broker, two entities fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are both very well aware of. At one point, she even served as the romantic interest of Baron Zemo, though it’s unlikely Daniel Brühl’s fan-favorite anti-hero will end up appearing in the film.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman). Harbour is joined in the film by Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr / Ghost), Wyatt Russell (John Walker / US Agent), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Olga Kurylenko (Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster), Lewis Pullman (Bob), Gerladine Viswanathan (Mel).

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).