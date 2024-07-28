Marvel’s Thunderbolts: New Footage Shown at SDCC, Mystery Title Addressed

Marvel’s Thunderbolts has confirmed its official title to be Thunderbolts*. A set video from star Florence Pugh first started the mystery of an asterisk being part of Thunderbolts* title, leaving fans initially bewildered by the strange format.

Kevin Feige previously insisted we would learn why the asterisk is there once the movie is offically out in theaters. During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Feige reiterated that the events of Thunderbolts* will explain the asterisk in the title – once fans get to the end of the film. He DID make sure to make one clarification: These Thunderbolts will NOT be named after Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) like some fans have been speculating, ever since it was announced that Ross would appear in the film.

The current theory is that the “Thunderbolts” team might end up changing their name at the end of the film – an MCU adaptation of the infamous “Dark Avengers” storyline from the comics (or some other variation). Other theories speculate that the team will be sacrificial lambs, (a suicide squad, if you will) meant to free just one core character: The Sentry, one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes – and twisted villains.

SDCC 2024 – Thunderbolts Footage Description

Via ComicBook’s Phase Zero Host Brandon Davis from inside Hall H:

Yelena knocks on Alexei’s door. He is slobbing it up on the couch and tries to spruce up the place and himself before opening the door but it’s still very, very messy. He claims to be taking steps with a lot of work and being fulfilled, clearly lying. He asks what brings her here. “There is something is wrong with me,” she said. Bucky enters a courtroom. US Agent looks at news articles about himsel. Yelena has a hallway fight reminiscent of Black Widow’s in Iron Man 2. She investigates a room, finds charts, and gets shot at by US Agent. Ghost comes to her aid while another enemy helps US Agent. “Bob” enters the room wearing a hospotial gown. The room locks down its doors. Yelena explains she is a contract killer and has surmised that someone wants all of them dead. The room turns into a furnace. At a part with Loki’s scepter in a glass case, Bucky is not happy to see Valetina. He puts on his Vibranium arm. Music makes the whole movie feel a bit delirious. Dark color tones make the movie feel gritty. There is a scene in what might be Avengers Tower.

Thunderbolts* Cast & Crew Info

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing Thunderbolts from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman).

“Yes, you’ll notice the asterisk on Thunderbolts*,” Feige explained at Cinema Con earlier this year. “That is the official title of Thunderbolts* and we won’t talk more about that until after the movie comes out.”

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025).

Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.