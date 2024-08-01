Thunderbolts Star Florence Pugh Reacts to Sebastian Stan’s Praise

Thunderbolts* is slated for next year and Florence Pugh heard the nice things that Sebastian Stan had to say about her. During this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con Marvel presentation, the Winter Soldier actor said that his co-star was the most exciting part of the MCU’s big event movie. GamesRadar caught up with the Yelena Belova actress to ask her about what Stan said. She’s clearly touched by that bit of praise from someone who has been around the block with this franchise. Pugh has a ton of love for all of her Thunderbolts* teammates. Some of them she knew previously (like David Harbour) and others were being thrown together for the first time. All of that adoration on the Comic-Con stage made the Marvel star appreciate the ride a little bit more. Hopefully, fans are as excited when they get to see that trailer for Thunderbolts.

“I was very, very chuffed that he said that about me,” Pugh told the outlet. “Also, it’s so kind when people that you look up to and respect and love working with say wonderful things about you because it just makes you fill yourself with confidence and makes you feel that the thing you appreciate is also appreciating you and it’s a lovely feeling. And he’s been in the MCU for such a long time so to hear that from him is very special.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thunderbolts Feels Like A Black Widow Reunion

Full Thunderbolts roster!

As we mentioned up top, David Harbour has worked with Florence Pugh on Black Widow previously. One of the most fun things about that previous MCU feature was the family dynamic at play between these people put together for a specific mission. Harbour and the rest of the Thunderbolts* cast joined Entertainment Weekly to teases the espionage and adventure coming in the later part of 2025. While they’re still keeping plenty of secrets about what this movie has going on, they can’t hide the camaraderie among the cast. So, you know when the chance presented itself, Harbour wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to give his fictional daughter her flowers. Check out what the Red Guardian actor had to say right here.

“They’re all wonderful, but I do have a favorite, and her name is Florence Pugh,” Harbour previously mentioned. “She is just electric to work with. There’s complexity in their relationship this time around, and we got to go to all these different levels. He’s a terrible narcissist who has a hard time showing up for other people, and she is very dedicated to killing people. It’s not a great start to a relationship.”

Do you think Yelena will be the best part of Thunderbolts*? Let us know in the comments down below!