SDCC 2024: Thunderbolts* Gives Red Guardian New Costume

Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) is getting some fancy new duds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night, the studio unveiled the first official look at Thunderbolts*. While not all too much was unveiled to those in attendance, Harbour surprised fans by walking in his new full Red Guardian garb.

Although the suit largely remains the same as the look he wore in Black Widow, it does have some changes, particularly the inclusion of some tan leather panels on his shoulder and sides. The new look also has a new chest plate of sorts, almost as if Red Guardian found a used catcher’s plate and painted it red to go with the suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little is known about the film itself, other than speculation the eponymous group will come toe-to-toe with The Sentry, as played by Lewis Pullman. In a previous interview with ComicBook, Harbour compared the film’s story to the structure of what one might find with a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

“I just made a joke about [how] it’s like Dungeons and Dragons, where you meet in a tavern and it’s like there’s a dwarf drinking a beer and then there’s like an elvish figure over there, we all come together and then there’s this ghost… it’s not gonna happen like that, I don’t think,” Harbour told us in a 2022 interview. “But I think that’s one of the mysteries of the movie is what is their relationship, and as you say, there is a lot of exciting things as you wrap up the next phase in terms of sort of what their part of the whole universe is in this random, chaotic way. So, you know, we can’t say too much at this point, but they’re an exciting introduction of this team together again, that’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman). Harbour is joined in the film by Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr / Ghost), Wyatt Russell (John Walker / US Agent), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Olga Kurylenko (Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster), Lewis Pullman (Bob), Gerladine Viswanathan (Mel).

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).