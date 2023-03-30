Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Recruits New Writer

Thunderbolts has landed its second writer. After a draft was first written for the feature by Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson, Marvel Studios has landed Lee Sung Jin as its next writer. Despite having no feature film credits to his name, Lee's Marvel debut marks a reunion with Jake Schreier, who directed Netflix's Beef, a series Lee showran. MCU newcomer Steven Yeun also appeared in Beef, and he'll be appearing in Thunderbolts in an undisclosed role.

"I'm rewriting it," Lee said in a new interview with Variety. "It's the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there's a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn't help but sign on."

He added, "It's truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it's not my project, it's Jake's. It's such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I'm still talking to Jake every day. … I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them."

As is par for the course when it comes to Marvel blockbusters, little is known about Thunderbolts other than the ensemble that will be included in the film. When it was first announced last year, returning Marvel stars included Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen. Both Yen and Ayo Edebiri have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The movie is expected to begin filming in a matter of months to get ready for its release next summer.

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

