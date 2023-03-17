Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Start Date Reportedly Revealed

Thunderbolts reportedly has a start date for the filming of the climactic end to Phase 5. June 12 is the big day according to The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill. She says that the project begins production, which falls in line with what all the people involved have been saying for a little while now. Both Captain America: New World Order and the team-up film are scheduled to film this year. In fact, Marvel has been very busy getting next year's slate into production. Daredevil: Born Again has also been filming recently and people in New York have been snapping pics of Charlie Cox out in the wild. It's shaping up to be a busy summer for Marvel Studios.

One thing that most people can't stop talking about when it comes to Thunderbolts is the identity of Steven Yeun's mystery character. He's reportedly been cast as a big figure for the entire Marvel universe. While a lot of the speculation believes he's going to be Sentry in the MCU. But, the company hasn't announced anything yet. The star talked to Empire Magazine about why he chose this project.

"I don't know if it was explicitly on my bucket list," Yeun began. "It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed Beef, and what his intentions were. The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that's what drew me to the film."

Who Else Is Looking Forward to Thunderbolts?

Black Widow star David Harbour spoke to The Playlist about his hopes for Alexei's future in the MCU. He's been teasing big things in Thunderbolts for a while now! "I'd like to see him be a little bit more of a badass as well," Harbour says. "I'd like to see those fighting skills, which we see a little bit with Taskmaster, but, as messed up as he is, he does have the super serum, and he knows this Russian Sambo technique, and I think we could see a lot more color in that department in terms of his range as a fighter. And I'd like to see where he can go now that he's out of prison and he's got more hope for his life, like who he might become. There's a lot of potential and a lot of opportunity."

He continues, "It's so interesting to think about where [Red Guardian] ends up at the end of Black Widow after his story is complete and what happens to him after he's out of prison. Where does he go? To reconnect with Florence [Pugh] is going to be great as well. And also, I would like to see, because he is an idiot and he is an egomaniac – all that stuff, but he does have this fire in him, and I think he could rise to certain occasions if given the chance."

What else do you want to see in Thunderbolts? Let us know down below in the comments!