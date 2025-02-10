Marvel’s Thunderbolts Reveals the New Avengers Tower

The House that Tony Stark Built is still a prominent fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even years after the late hero sold it. There have been rumors and theories about who might have purchased the tower after Avengers: Endgame, and ahead of the new Thunderbolts* movie, fans learned that Valetina Allegra de Fontaine is at least running things over there, if not owning the building outright. The new trailer for Thunderbolts* finally gave everyone a glimpse of what the new iteration of the building looks like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios released a brand new trailer for Thunderbolts* during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, and it showed off what the former Avengers Tower has become over the years. You can check it out in the image below!

The biggest difference in the addition on the back side of the tower. A darker, taller structure has been added to the rear of the former Avengers Tower, creeping up the side of the building like some kind of cape. It definitely gives the entire thing a more ominous feel than it had previously.

Perhaps there’s some kind of rocket launch element to the new piece of the tower, which could make sense given the Sentry of it all. There’s also the possibility that the new ownership is building a frame around the entire tower.

Avengers Tower All Over New MCU

Thunderbolts* takes place in the present day MCU, but it’s not the only film in the franchise that might be dealing with that iconic tower. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which arrives in theaters in July, appears to also have ties to the New York structure.

The first trailer for Marvel’s new Fantastic Four showed off the Baxter Building, which is where the First Family centers their operations. Both the interior and exterior shots of the building in that trailer make it seem like that home base is the same as the Avengers Tower. It’s even located in the same place in New York City.

Perhaps the most interesting element of the Baxter Building is that The Fantastic Four: First Steps likely exists in a different timeline/universe than the rest of the MCU. So not only does it take place in a different time period, but it’s going to look slightly different from the tower we’re used to.

The ties go deeper with the fact that Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as Fantastic Four rival Doctor Doom. Could his connections to the Fantastic Four and the Baxter Building provide a connection to his alternate-universe counterpart Tony Stark?

Let the theorizing begin…