Marvel’s Thunderbolts* Strike in New Super Bowl Trailer

They’re not team players. A new look at Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* movie was shown at the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, revealing the first footage since an almost four-minute special sneak peek dropped during D23 Brazil in November. Brought to you by “a crew of indie veterans who sold out” for the “irreverent team-up” featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “least anticipated band of misfits,” Thunderbolts* assembles Earth’s mightiest zeroes from MCU movies and series including Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Widow, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Watch the just-released Thunderbolts* trailer below.

Indie director Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) and indie darling-turned-bonafide blockbuster action star Florence Pugh (Midsommar) team up for Thunderbolts*, which sees depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Pugh) return to the screen alongside an anti-team of anti-heroes under the thumb of the Nick Fury-esque CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Based out of the optics-friendly Avengers Tower, the Thunderbolts* are Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Robert “Bob” Reynolds/the Sentry (Lewis Pullman).

“We are not the good guys,” Harbour previously told ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con. “We are not capable. [We’re not] Captain America responsible. We don’t show up on time. Punctuality is not our strong suit.”

While Harbour’s Russian super soldier believes the asterisk-titled Thunderbolts can “rise to glory” as “the heroes on the Wheaties box” like the Avengers, the Thunderbolts are “a completely new species of hero,” Harbour said. “We don’t exist yet in the MCU. I think we’re a new evolution of something. I don’t know if it’s good or bad, but it’s unique.”

Stan, however, likened the anti-Avengers to another group: the brat pack of the 1985 John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club.

“I think this movie is very singular and will stand on its own,” the Oscar-nominated actor recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I know these are bold words, but there’s no other Marvel group that you can kind of compare us to. It’s its own thing. I like The Breakfast Club, that’s the best way of describing it. A pair of misfits that hopefully don’t kill each other.”

Thunderbolts* is produced by Kevin Feige (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) with Louis D’Esposito (Captain America: Brave New World), Brian Chapek (Thor: Love and Thunder), Jason Tamez (WandaVision), and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) serving as executive producers. Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) wrote the script, which also credits Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear). Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is in theaters May 2.