TikTok Is Down And Users Are Stressed

TikTok is down and people are freaking out on other social media platforms. It's been a turbulent morning on a variety of fronts in the world of tech. Twitter announced sweeping layoffs this week which have led critics of new owner Elon Musk to question how the site will even function without so many key teams there to keep the train on the tracks. TikTok has been brought up as a possible destination for people fleeing the platform. But, that seems unlikely due to the general differences between the two apps. Now, TikTok being down serves a bit of a red flag for things to come as things become strange in every corner of the Internet.

In other wild TikTok news, Anthony and Joe Russo shook social media by telling the press that their Hercules live-action movie would be inspired by the platform. People had some real thoughts about the idea.

Me heading to twitter because my tiktok's acting up#tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/IyJeCdYcvD — Wlim (@slimdraculah) November 4, 2022

"I think they're excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn't just a reinterpretation of the animated film. Guy is perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation." Russo said. "There are questions about how you translate it as a musical. Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical."

