Tim Burton’s Underrated Dark Fantasy Returns to Streaming on Disney+

An underrated movie based on an incredibly underrated book series is finally available to stream again, this time on Disney+, and you will not regret making the time to watch it. The cast brings to life a story filled with a ton of whimsical, gothic charm alongside a dash of suspense and blink-and-you-miss-it horror. It has cult-classic potential, especially for younger audiences who themselves are strange and unusual.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, based on the book of the same name by Ransom Riggs, was directed by Tim Burton and stars Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, and Samuel L Jackson, and centers around a boy named Jake, whose grandfather leaves clues to a mystery that spans between worlds and times. Jake eventually stumbles upon Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children. But as he finds his place there, mystery and danger grow more present, and Jake discovers that the school and its students have terrifying enemies, and that it’s up to him and his own unique peculiarity to save them all.

It’s Quintessential Burton

It’s not a perfect film, which both critics and audiences agree on. There are places where it certainly relies too much on special effects and CGI, losing focus on the characters and original narrative showcased in the books, in an attempt to establish its own rule of cool and lean more heavily into the inherent style of Tim Burton. However, Victoria Luxfod of City AM says about the film, “Burton’s films have felt neutered over the last decade by expensive effects and family-friendly themes. Of his recent mainstream output, this is one of the more unrestrained and enjoyable adventures.” Mike Massie of Gone with the Twins adds, “Funny mischief and the spectacularly odd Eva Green help to spruce up the tired notion of X-Men-like mutants with superhuman powers.”

The general audience consensus is much the same as the critics. One viewer says, “The themes and style are unoriginal, but it’s an enjoyable watch. Discovering this world alongside the lead is captivating; you too want to find out what happened and how this universe works. Sadly, the film’s mechanics are too obvious as it relies on the whimsy of the visuals and premise but neglects to focus on the characters and emotional stakes: the romance feels obligatory, the climactic action scene is a clunky mess, the parents just disappear, and even the closure with Grandpa is hasty.”

It’s one of those times where the books the film was based on are certainly the better form of media, but the movie itself isn’t disappointing. It’s fun to look at, and a good time while you watch—definitely not a bad way to kill 2 hours.

