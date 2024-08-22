Tim Curry’s First Movie Role in 14 Years Revealed

Tim Curry will return to the big screen for the first time in more than a decade with Stream. Fifty years after becoming an instant Hollywood icon with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Curry will appear in his first feature film since 2010. Stream is getting a limited theatrical release, but marks the first new movie for Curry since Burke & Hare, with the actor having worked almost exclusively as a voice actor since. Curry’s last live-action role was in 2016’s TV remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on FOX. Curry had a stroke in 2012, and has had difficulty with mobility since.

In addition to Rocky Horror, Curry has appeared in a number of genre projects and bona fide cult classics, from Clue and Psych to Legend and the IT miniseries. The Stream filmmakers were excited to bring him back to the big screen.

“This has been a really hard secret to keep and contain our excitement, especially for this long,” director and producer Michael Leavy said in a statement (via Variety, who first reported the news). “We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen! His charm always radiates and shines through everything he does and we are so honored to have him a part of Stream! He is someone I have idolized personally growing up and it is one of the major highlights of my life getting to work with him, especially on a project that means so much to me. We can’t wait for fans to sit back and enjoy our movie in theaters and hopefully with a huge crowd having a blast together! This is the way horror films are meant to be seen and enjoyed. Stream is here to entertain!”

While he hasn’t appeared in a feature film in quite a while, Curry has remained in touch with his fans, appearing at conventions and doing press for his various animated projects over the last few years. Last year, he did an interview about the anniversary of Clue, saying that there was actually a fourth, unused ending in which his character was the killer.

“I ran around the house killing everybody,” Curry told Empire. “It wasn’t funny enough,” Lynn explained. “It wasn’t surprising enough. It ended the film on an anti-climax. So I just took it out. Three was enough.” Curry added, “I’ve met some real Clue fans at conventions, who even came dressed as some of the characters … Which was familiar to me because I’d had that for years with Rocky Horror, of course.”

In Stream, “As the Keenan’s try to bring their family closer together, they unwittingly enter themselves into a game of life or death. With four deranged killers patrolling the halls of their hotel and competing for the most creative kills, the odds are definitely stacked against them.”

Stream opens Wednesday in select theaters.