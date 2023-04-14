Time 100 for 2023 Includes Ke Huy Quan, Rian Johnson, and More as Most Influential People

Time Magazine has revealed the Time 100 for 2023, revealing the most influential people in the world for the past year. Separated into tiers including Artists, Innovators, Titans, Leaders, Icons, and Pioneers, the list includes a lot of notable celebrities and filmmakers that fans are excited to see be recognized, including: Michael B. Jordan (whose influence was noted by none other than Ryan Coogler), plus Drew Barrymore, Ali Wong, Austin Butler (Elvis), Aubrey Plaza, Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Poker Face), Salma Hayek Pinault, Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy), Judy Blume, Colin Farrell (The Batman), Lea Michele, and Neil Gaiman (The Sandman).

The famous faces didn't stop there either with Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and The Last of Us & The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal also making the Time100 list. Others include The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, RRR director S.S. Rajamouli, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne, The Rehearsal's Nathan Fielder, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

When writing about Ke Huy Quan's inclusion in the list, none other than his Marvel co-star Tom Hiddleston penned the article, writing: "Ke Huy Quan has existed in my imagination for as long as I can remember. As a young boy, I watched him in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and experienced what it would be like to go on an adventure with Indy. Fast-forward 38 years, and given the privilege of working alongside him on Season 2 of Loki, I experienced what it would be like to go on an adventure with Ke."

Regarding her longtime friend, Sarah Paulson praised Pedro Pascal as "the whole motherf-cking deal." She added, "HE IS: powerful, soulful, hilarious, goofy, capable of having the deepest conversations, willing to hold your hair back when you're sick, and in possession of the broadest shoulders to lean on. He is no figment-he's real. That's why he has landed so surely in the cosmos, with such shattering force. It isn't actually his Adonis form you're responding to. It's the beauty he carries inside. His interior light burns so bright, it's simply taken some time for your eyes to adjust. But now that you've seen him, you know too."

Knives Out star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote the piece for Rian Johnson's inclusion in the Time100 list. In a move sure to send some fans to their Twitter accounts to pen an angry screed, the Academy Award-winner wrote that: "Every movie he's made is warm and funny and loves its characters and their histories. Who else that has made genuinely great noir, sci-fi, and mystery films-not to mention the best Star Wars movie-can say that? No one. Hedunnit!

Check out the full list of Time100 from 2023 here.