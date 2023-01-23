Black Panther's Ryan Coogler & Questlove Set New Projects at Hulu's Onyx Collective

Hulu's Onyx Collective, which primarily consists of projects from creators of colour and other underrepresented groups, has announced a pair of new series from producers including Black Panther and Creed helmer Ryan Coogler and The Roots veteran Questlove, who has a long relationship with NBC, Hulu's minority owners. Coogler's project is Anthem, a documentary about "The Star-Spangled Banner," while Questlove's, also a documentary, will be about musician Sly Stone. Questlove himself will direct the documentary, characterized as a follow-up to his directorial debut Summer of Soul, which will examine the legacy of Sly and the Family Stone.

Here's how The Onyx Collective describes the Questlove project: Oscar-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson directs his sophomore feature documentary follow-up to "Summer of Soul," examining the life and legacy of Sly and the Family Stone, the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone. This film tells the story behind the rise, reign and fadeout of one of pop music's most influential artists and, in doing so, tells a very human story about the cost of genius.

The as-yet-untitled Sly Stone documentary will be executive produced by Brian Gersh, Sylvester Stone, Questlove, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman, Lonnie Rashid Lynn (aka Common), Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Ron Weisner, and Paul Gertz. Joseph Patel and Derik Murray produce the film, which was written by Patel with Jeff Mao.

Here's how they describe Anthem: Reflecting upon "The Star-Spangled Banner," Anthem follows acclaimed composer Kris Bowers ("Bridgerton," "When They See Us," "King Richard") and GRAMMY-winning music producer Dahi (Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Drake) as they take a musical journey traveling across America to create a new sound, inspired by what our country's national anthem might be if written in today's time.

Onyx Collective picks up the documentary film "Anthem" for Hulu from Proximity Media's overall deal with Onyx Collective in partnership with This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television).

Producers include Peter Nicks, Kris Bowers, Sean Havey, Chris L. Jenkins, and Coogler. Executive producers include R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian. Nicks, who works with Coogler at Proximity, will also serve as director on the film.