New Look at Timothee Chalamet as Wonka Revealed





Wonka just gave fans another look at Timothee Chalamet in the starring role. On social media, people noticed that the star was filming parts of the movie in Oxnard. From there, the camera phones were out and Twitter users rushed to comment on the look. Set photos surfaced last year and the Internet couldn’t contain itself. The first images of Chalamet in the hat and jacket caused quite a store on their own. Wonka is an iconic part and some heavy-hitters have donned this eccentric attire. To the young actor’s credit he seems to be fitting the coat in the project that we still don’t know a ton about. Netflix is producing the movie and Chalamet will be doing some singing for parts of it, from the looks of previous videos. Still, there are staunch defenders of those other incarnations. Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder are hard acts to follow after all. Warner Bros. and Netflix are hoping that a new interpretation of the chocolate magnate does something for younger viewers. Check out the shots down below.

“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world,” Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix previously said when the partnership was announced. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/wonka_news/status/1493929920308953088?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling,” added Gideon Simeloff, Strategy Director for The Roald Dahl Story Company. “There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale.”

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, explained during this massive announcement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

Are you excited to see Chalamet in Wonka? Let us know down in the comments!