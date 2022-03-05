Todd McFarlane Says Spawn Movie Progess Is Getting Hot And Heavy

Todd McFarlane gave fans another update on the Spawn movie. Comicbook Nation got a chance to speak with the creator during their show this week. During that conversation, McFarlane said that the progress is getting “hot and heavy.” Now, that’s some good news for all the Spawn fans out there. They’ve all been waiting patiently for the revival to materialize for years now. Things are still moving along, but it sounds like the recent slew of slightly darker superhero stories might be opening the door even wider for the beloved character to hit the big screen sooner. Comicbook.com’s Jim Viscardia asked McFarlane about the prospects and how movies like The Batman have helped open some eyes at the business level. The creator couldn’t help but agree.

“I think that anytime any of those have success, I think it began a little bit with what Venom did,” he observed. “Because, he’s sort of an anti-hero and then really got turbocharged with Joker. Now, like you’re saying, the iteration of Batman and Moon Knight we’re seeing. That there is a hunger there. That everything doesn’t have to quite go down to the seven year old level”

Earlier this year, the Spawn creator spoke to Comicbook.com about the progress on the movie. He said there would be an update by mid-year, so there’s still some more time before more information is revealed.

“I get it, because we’re living in a weird time, in the pandemic, and nobody wants to say anything, because you don’t know what’s going to happen and whatever else,” McFarlane explained. “But we as a collective team are doing what needs to be done to keep this moving. We put a little bit of pressure on ourselves to say, ‘Can we have by midyear something really big and tangible to go public with?’ Which is not only to backtrack on the people we’ve added, but to also say, ‘And we sold it to a studio.’ Something that’s really tangible. That it’s like we’re not just farting around.”

“I know when people don’t get concrete names and information and stuff, and when I have to say, ‘Stuff’s happening. Just wait,’ that’s not very satisfying answer, which is essentially what I’m saying. And that’s what’s frustrating, because I know that it’s way more than that happening. And you know, dealing on the Hollywood front, with all the stuff, there are lots and lots of things going on that have yet to be sort of announced,” he added. “But yeah, I fall in that same bucket, but at least we’re all rowing in the same direction right now. So I think there’s a bit of a distraction, but now, I think we’re all pretty focused here, and everybody wants the same goal, which is, ‘Let’s take this thing to the next level. Come on, guys, let’s go.’”

