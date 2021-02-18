Todd McFarlane Hopes To Have a Big Spawn Movie Announcement By Mid-Year

✖

Todd McFarlane's road to a Spawn movie has been a twisting and turning one -- and with the announcement today that he will vastly expand the universe that the character inhabits, it now seems that the movie he wants to make might change shape slightly to incorporate some of these big, new ideas. That, obviously, wouldn't be the case if somebody came to him today and said "okay, so let's get the thing in production," but after more than a year of waiting for the moment to be right, McFarlane seems a little frustrated, and more committed than ever to doing what he set out to do: directing a movie he can personally be proud of.

Maybe the long road -- and his track record of success elsewhere, which makes the money of a film less important -- conrtibutes to that mentality somewhat. After all, it's easier to say "let's wait until it's right" when you've already got so much road behind you.

"It's the same sort of frustration," McFarlane says of what's holding things up at the moment. "I keep saying the same thing, and at some point I'm sure it falls on deaf ears, but we just added another person. Movement is happening. We crossed a threshold literally last week."

The plan, at least right now, is to have something pretty significant to tell the audience waiting for a new film by sometime in the next few months. McFarlane, who says he understands why his production partners are reluctant to make any big, sweeping statements, still wants to commit to giving the fans a light at the end of the tunnel soon.

"I get it, because we're living in a weird time, in the pandemic, and nobody wants to say anything, because you don't know what's going to happen and whatever else," McFarlane told ComicBook. "But we as a collective team are doing what needs to be done to keep this moving. We put a little bit of pressure on ourselves to say, 'Can we have by midyear something really big and tangible to go public with?' Which is not only to backtrack on the people we've added, but to also say, 'And we sold it to a studio.' Something that's really tangible. That it's like we're not just farting around. I know when people don't get concrete names and information and stuff, and when I have to say, 'Stuff's happening. Just wait,' that's not very satisfying answer, which is essentially what I'm saying. And that's what's frustrating, because I know that it's way more than that happening. And you know, dealing on the Hollywood front, with all the stuff, there are lots and lots of things going on that have yet to be sort of announced. But yeah, I fall in that same bucket, but at least we're all rowing in the same direction right now. So I think there's a bit of a distraction, but now, I think we're all pretty focused here, and everybody wants the same goal, which is, 'Let's take this thing to the next level. Come on, guys, let's go.'"