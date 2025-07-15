Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Reveals Trailer for New Prequel Story

Rebel Moon, the sci-fi multimedia franchise created by visionary director Zack Snyder, continues its expansion with a new trailer for fans. The end of 2023 saw the release of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire on Netflix, with Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver arriving in April 2024. The streamer and Snyder have big plans for the Rebel Moon Universe, expanding into anime, video games, and even comics. While we wait for Rebel Moon 3, fans can keep up with the larger story with a trailer for an upcoming comic featuring the character Nemesis.

Rebel Moon: Nemesis is based on a story by Zack Snyder and written by Gail Simone, with art by Federico Bertoni. The Rebel Moon prequel series by Titan Comics recounts the origins of Nemesis, played by Doona Bae in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. Titan describes Rebel Moon: Nemesis as “an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western,” as Nemesis finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family, sending her on the path to be the blade-wielding warrior we find in Rebel Moon.

“I feel like this story was a little bit destined to happen, somehow. My family and I were watching Rebel Moon and really enjoying it, and I just immediately focused on Nemesis,” said writer Gail Simone. “I loved the badassery of her, but also the way she addressed grief, and recognized it in others. I just was completely smitten with her, and I actually said to my family, “Man, I would love to write her someday.” Well, someone was listening because I get this message that Zack would like to talk to me about writing that exact character. Who am I to argue with fate? She’s a powerful, powerful character, she leaps off the page (and screen) and I cannot even explain how much I enjoyed playing in this sandbox.”

Along with the trailer comes preview pages for Rebel Moon: Nemesis #1 by Federico Bertoni.

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #1 (OF 4)

(W) Zack Snyder, Gail Simone

(A) Federico Bertoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale July 16, 2025

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO THE NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON!

BASED ON A STORY BY ZACK SNYDER AND WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMIC CREATOR GAIL SIMONE!

A brand new comic series that recounts the origins of NEMESIS!

Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family…

As far as Rebel Moon 3 goes, a disappointing update came in May from co-writer Kurt Johnstad, as it appears movement has stalled on any more projects. Speaking on the I Minutemen podcast, Johnstad revealed detailed outlines for up to six movies and a meticulously plotted universe by Snyder. However, he said they’d need “an act of God” to return to the world of Rebel Moon after the negative response to the first two films. However, there’s always the Rebel Moon Blood Line video game exclusive to Netflix subscribers.

Rebel Moon: Nemesis #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 16th. Fans can pre-order from their local comic shop and Forbidden Planet for UK & Europe. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer, covers, and preview pages in the comments below!