Tom Cruise Did Not Purchase COVID-19 Robots To Continue Filming Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise actually didn't purchase any robots to enforce COVID-19 protocols while filming Mission Impossible 7. The star uncorked the mother of all rants when some of the staff on the film were accused of not adhering to the rules. Mission Impossible 7’s troubles were the talk of the industry around Christmas. However, a recent report from The Sun said that Cruise had taken matters into his own hands. The idea of a couple of autonomous bots patrolling is terrifying, but it's not true. SlashFilm confirmed that the report wasn't true. So, fans can rest assured that there a no bi-pedal Terminator stalking the set. But, the security and protocols have been ratcheted up in light of the prior troubles with COVID-19.

You can read the entire rant down below:

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise began. "We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

"That’s it! No apologies," Cruise went on. "You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone — and you are — so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear?"

"Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason," Cruise added. "And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it.I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us.”

“If we shut down it’s going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many metres is that? When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it,” the star concluded.

