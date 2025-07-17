Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Has Leaked Online

The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has leaked online ahead of its official release. Avatar: Fire and Ash is one of the biggest movies on the horizon. Of course, despite some people arguing otherwise, the Avatar series is one of the biggest franchises out there. Across the two movies, it has generated $5.2 billion and the first two movies are in the top 3 highest grossing movies of all-time. They are a huge phenomenon, though the bulk of the money comes from overseas. Still, they’re also very popular here in the United States as Avatar: The Way of Water managed to gross $684,075,767 domestically, which is massive.

Although it took over a decade to get Avatar: The Way of Water released in theaters, James Cameron has a bunch of sequels mapped out. By the 2030s, we will have five Avatar films with plans for more. It’s a big and bold undertaking, but one that could be extremely lucrative if Cameron keeps executing it at a high level and audiences keep showing up. The Avatar films have managed to be a big draw not just because of a great and compelling story, but incredibly immersive 3D technology that transports audiences to Pandora.

Avatar 3 Trailer Leaks Online

avatar: the way of water

With that said, Avatar 3 AKA Avatar: Fire and Ash will debut in theaters this December. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the first trailer and it seems like it’s coming pretty soon. The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has leaked online and it teases a very dramatic and dark story. The film will introduce a new fire tribe that seems to be motivated by hatred, offering a strong contrast to the water-based Na’vi from the previous film. We won’t spoil the trailer here and we’re not going to host it, but it does exist out there on the internet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s trailer is likely to release with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as it is the next major Disney movie and one of the studio’s biggest movies of the year before Avatar returns. Nothing has been confirmed, though, so take it all with a grain of salt. The trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it stands to reason they’d repeat the same strategy with the new Fantastic Four film. Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water will be re-released in theaters in October to prepare fans for the third movie.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will release on December 19th, 2025.