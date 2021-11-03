Tom Hanks’ Finch Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ahead of the film’s release on Apple TV+ this week, reviews are coming in for Tom Hanks’ sci-fi film Finch. The movie now has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes after 25 reviews aggregated. That number will likely fluctuate as more reviews come in, but for now, that’s enough for Finch to be considered fresh but not “certified fresh” on the aggregation website. Universal first intended to put Finch into theaters last year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, eventually affecting Hanks personally. Universal decided to cut its losses and sold the film to Apple as a streaming debut. You can watch the trailer here.

Finch stars Hanks acting opposite a dog and robot; Caleb Landry Jones voices the latter. Hanks’ title character has lived in a bunker for a decade, creating the robot, Jeff, during that time to care for his dog, Goodyear, after his death.

According to the official synopsis for Finch, “a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.

But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.” Miguel Sapochnik directs Finch from a screenplay written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

What do you think of the Rotten Tomatoes score for Finch? Are you still looking forward to the movie? Will you be watching the film when it debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on November 5th.