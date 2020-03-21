Tom Hanks’ Sister Says Actor Is “Not Great, But Still OK” After Coronavirus Diagnosis

As Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson continue their coronavirus quarantine over a week after being diagnosed, Hanks’ sister says the actor is doing “not great, but still okay.” In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Sandra Hanks Benoiton says she’s been in contact with her younger brother to make sure he and his wife are doing alright. As Benoiton puts it, it’s times like where we’re all reminded actors and celebrities are human.

“I have communicated with my brother. He’s not great, but still okay,” she says. “[Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good.”

Benoiton, on the other hand, is quarantined with her family in Italy about an hour north of Venice. Italy is under a nation-wide shelter-in-place until April 3rd. ‘We’re okay here… staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I’m lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however,” she adds.

Hanks and Wilson received their COVID-19 diagnosis while filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis biopic in Gold Coast, Australia. While the couple has been released from the hospital, they’re self-quarantining in a house they’ve rented. On Tuesday, the actor wrote on update on his Instagram, giving his millions of followers a peek into his life under quarantine.

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” Hanks shared on Instagram. “No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife [Rita Wilson] has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I traveled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve.”

Production on the Elvis biopic was halted this week as the production waits for Hanks to recover and recuperate. The production currently has a release date next October if the production schedule goes to plan.