Tom Hanks Shares "Good News" Coronavirus Update

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are some of the world's most beloved performers, which made their reveal that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus devastating for fans, but Hanks has taken to Instagram to share the good news that, after a week in self-isolation, the symptoms of COVID-19 have not gotten any worse. Understandably, a preferred update would be that their symptoms have subsided, but given the impact that coronavirus can have on someone afflicted with it, knowing that things haven't gotten worse for the performers will hopefully lead to another update further down the line that they have made a full recovery.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," Hanks shared on Instagram. "No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife [Rita Wilson] has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

Hanks' encouragement to "flatten the curve" is in regards to preventing the spread of the virus, as research suggests that staying away from major public gatherings and self-quarantining yourself will result in lower transmission rates.

Since Hanks and Wilson's announcement, Hobbs & Shaw star Idris Elba, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, and Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews have all confirmed that they have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Stay tuned for updates on how the pandemic is afflicting the entertainment industry.

Are you relieved by this update from Hanks? Let us know in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.