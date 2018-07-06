Tom Hanks’ Upcoming WWII Movie Release Delayed

Tom Hanks‘ latest World War II drama, Sony‘s Greyhound, has been delayed until spring 2019.

The film was originally slated for release on Feb. 8, 2019, but was shifted to more than a month later. It will not hit theaters until March 22, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Greyhound is based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, which tells the fictional story of Capt. Krause, who leads a Navy destroyer and a group of other Allied ships with German U-Boats hot on their trail as they reach the North Atlantic.

Greyhound was directed by Aaron Schneider (Get Low) and written by Hanks. The supporting cast includes Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and Rob Morgan. Hanks’ son Chet also appears in the film, appearing with his father for the first time.

“It was really cool, because I had never been in a scene on camera with my dad before. Obviously, I spent my whole life growing up on movie sets and being around that, but I had never shared any screen time with him and it was an awesome experience just because it was really fun, you know?” Chet told Entertainment Tonight last month.

Hanks produced the film with his Playtone partner Gary Goetzman.

The move was likely designed to avoid running into a deluge of new films. Feb. 8 also sees the release of Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Lionsgate’s Seth Rogen comedy Flarsky and Orion’s horror movie The Prodigy. Plus, the following weekend will see the release of Fox’s latest X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix.

By shifting the movie to March 22, Greyhound will only run against Lionsgate’s drama Five Feet Apart and Richard Linklater’s latest film, Where’d You Go, Bernadette. However, Marvel’s Captain Marvel comes out two weeks earlier and could still be dominating the box office by the time Greyhound hits theaters.

This is the second time Greyhound was moved to a new date. According to Deadline, Sony originally scheduled it for April 5.

Greyhound will be Hanks’ first film since his busy 2017, when he appeared in The Circle and Steven Spielberg’s The Post. He also starred in three films in 2016, Clint Eastwood’s Sully, A Hologram For The King and Ron Howard’s Inferno.

Next year will be another busy year for the two-time Oscar winner. He voiced Woody once again for Toy Story 4, which opens on June 21. Marielle Heller’s You Are My Friend, in which Hanks plays Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood star Fred Rogers, is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Hanks has also starred in or produced many projects centering on World War II, including Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Photo credit: Facebook/Paramount