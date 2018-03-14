The Tomb Raider reboot is arriving in theaters this week, giving moviegoers a new vision of Lara Croft’s story, based on the 2013 Tomb Raider video game reboot. While the new film is pretty much the same survivalist thriller-adventure that we got from the game, it’s hard to launch a new blockbuster film franchise without borrowing from the superhero genre.

You can read our official Tomb Raider review for a full breakdown of what the movie has to offer; but for those viewers who may be wondering just how similar the reboot is to Marvel and DC movies, we’re here to help.

So does Tomb Raider have a post-credits scene for viewers to wait around for? Answer: kind of. There is an extra little scene at the end of Tomb Raider, but you won’t have to wait around too long to see it!

Tomb Raider’s main storyline ends and cuts black, before revealing the title logo of “Tomb Raider.” However, before the end credits roll, we get a fun little bonus scene, which fans of the film and the games alike will love. If you want to know more about what that scene is – just scroll below!

WARNING: Tomb Raider Ending Spoilers Follow – Stop reading here if you haven’t seen the film!!!

At the end of Tomb Raider, Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) escapes the island of Yamati, and the ancient curse (read: disease) of Himiko. When she gets back to England, the knowledge of her father’s death finally allows Lara to sign his death certificate, making her the inheritor of Croft Manner and the families extensive business holdings. However, when she returns to her father’s secret bunker, Lara figures out that her longtime family friend, Ana Miller (Kristin Scott Thomas) is actually behind Trinity, the mysterious organization that tried to raid Himiko’s tomb to weaponize the pathogen it held. All of a sudden, Lara has a new mission to continue her father’s research, realizing that she now has a lot of enemies to beat.

Like anyone in that situation, Lara does the only smart thing to do: gets her hands on some guns!

In the bonus scene before the credits, Lara returns to the pawn shop run by surly, flirty, Max (Nick Frost), to retrieve the emerald pendant heirloom she sold off, in order to fund her expedition to Asia to find her father. With the Croft family fortune now in her pockets, Lara is able to easily afford the cost of buyback. But before she leaves the shop, her eye catches on something: a beautiful silver pistol. After getting the rundown on the gun from Max’s wife, Lara decides to buy it too – two of them, in fact.

As Lara Croft prepares to go forth on more expeditions, she is now fully equipped with the signature tools she’ll need to raid tombs all over the world – and the weapons she’ll need to bury Trinity.

Tomb Raider opens in theaters on March 16th. It is 1 hour 58 mins long, and is Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and for some language. Let us know what you thought about the film in the comments!