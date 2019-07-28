Kelly McGillis Wasn’t Asked to Join Top Gun: Maverick

Fans got their first look at the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick at San Diego Comic-Con last week, but while the surprise trailer gives fans some insight into what Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has been up to since we last saw him in the original 1986 film, there’s one person notably absent from the action Kelly McGillis’ Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood. But if fans are hoping that McGillis’ absence from the trailer will be remedied with an appearance in the film, it sounds like they are going to be let down. According to McGillis, she wasn’t asked to be part of the sequel.

In an interview with ET, McGillis was asked if she would be attending promotional events for the film and she said she didn’t know how to answer because she’s not part of the film.

“You know what, I don’t know how to answer that because one, it hasn’t happened,” McGillis said. “Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I’m doing, what’s going on … I can’t project what I would or wouldn’t do in the future. I have no idea because I don’t know where I’ll be.”

She went on to say that she also hadn’t really kept in touch with anyone from the original film.

“Movies are odd things. I don’t really keep in touch with anybody,” McGillis said. “I think I’ve spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all parts of the world.”

While McGillis won’t be appearing in the film that doesn’t mean there won’t be a love interest in the film for Maverick. Jennifer Connelly appears in the film as a single mother and owner of a bar. McGillis said she’s “so glad that she got that opportunity”.

“I’m so glad for her,” McGillis said.

In addition to Cruise and Connelly’s appearances in Top Gun: Maverick, the film will also feature Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, and Ed Harris, all of which can be seen in the trailer.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz. Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie oversaw the film’s reshoots.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on June 26, 2020.