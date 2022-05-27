Miles Teller Has Gotten Jacked for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Fantastic Four star Miles Teller has beefed up for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, where he plays the son of the late Goose (Anthony Edwards) and the protégé of high-flying instructor Maverick (Tom Cruise).

Miles Teller Looks Buff as He Films 'Top Gun: Maverick' //t.co/n1y9dmvbN0 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2018

TMZ captured a shot of Teller leaving a gym Friday in Los Angeles.

The actor has gotten jacked for past roles: Teller put on significant muscle for 2016 true story boxing drama Bleed for This, where he played World Champion boxer Vinny Pazienza.

Teller beat out X-Men: Days of Future Past and Dark Phoenix star Nicholas Hoult for the role.

In the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer classic, the stars return as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell and Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, respectively, who now live in a world dominated by drone technology and fifth-generation pilots. The film will turn an eye towards exploring the end of the dogfighting era.

Joining Cruise, Kilmer and Teller are Glen Powell (Hidden Figures), Jennifer Connelly (Hulk), Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale), Jon Hamm (Baby Driver), and Ed Harris (Westworld). Filming initiated this month in San Diego.

TRON: Legacy's Joseph Kosinski, who previously steered Cruise in 2013 sci-fi Oblivion, directs from a script penned by Peter Craig (The Town), Justin Marks (The Jungle Book) and Eric Warren Singer (Only the Brave).

Famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Top Gun, will produce with Cruise and Skydance's David Ellison (Jack Reacher, Mission: Impossible — Fallout).

Teller is best-known to genre fans for playing big-brained and flexible superhero Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, in the 2015 Josh Trank-directed Fantastic Four, or Fant4stic.

As one of the more prominent young stars working today, Teller has headlined Only the Brave, Whiplash, War Dogs, The Spectacular Now, and the Divergent franchise.

The sequel was grounded last month and pushed back from its planned July 12, 2019 release date to give the filmmakers extra time to figure out the logistics of bringing to screen flight sequences with new planes and technology. Paramount Pictures and Skydance will now see Top Gun: Maverick take flight June 26, 2020.