Top Gun: Maverick Is Returning to IMAX Theaters

Top Gun: Maverick is making a return to IMAX theaters to help close out 2022. The Tom Cruise-starring sequel to 1986's Top Gun was an unquestioned success for Paramount Pictures, ultimately being crowned the Movie of the Summer after soaring past $1.4 billion at the global box office. Always looking for more ways to secure every single penny from an audience that is slowly making its way back to theaters following the pandemic, it makes sense for Paramount to see if there are customers who would see Top Gun: Maverick a second or third time, or for newbies to finally see it for themselves for the first time. IMAX tickets are now on sale, and the movie will be in IMAX theaters for two weeks only starting December 2nd.

Paramount+ previously announced Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, December 22nd in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023. Top Gun: Maverick will make for an exciting film for families to watch together during their holiday gatherings.

Top Gun: Maverick Synopsis

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-Ray Details

Top Gun: Maverick passed $1 billion worldwide and recently became the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. The movie's Blu-ray release date was November 1st, and it has some interesting special features that buyers will want to check out, especially if you purchase the Top Gun Steelbook Superfan Collection.

The Top Gun Superfan Collection includes two SteelBook cases with both 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs of Top Gun and Top Gun Maverick access with two Digital copies of each film. There are also collectibles like dog tags, a leather "Maverick" keyring, magnetic decals, coasters, and photos.

If you're all in on the 4K UHD+Digital Blu-ray, you pre-order Top Gun: Maverick in a SteelBoook edition, 2-Movie Collection, and a Standard edition. The film is also available on standard Blu-ray.