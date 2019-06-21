Toy Story 4 Projected to Have Best Opening Weekend of the Franchise

The first showings for Toy Story 4 begin tonight, and it looks like the film is expected to reach for the sky. According to the recent forecast from BoxOfficePro, the latest Disney-Pixar sequel is currently tracking for $140-$170 million at the domestic box office. This would be the best box office debut for the franchise yet, with Toy Story 3 previously smashing records with a $110.3 million debut.

Depending on how things shake out, Toy Story 4 could have the second-best domestic opening of a Pixar movie yet, with last year’s Incredibles 2 earning $182.6 million in its first weekend.

Toy Story 4 will bring Buzz, Woody, and their friends into a whole new era, while also providing a conclusion of sorts to the iconic franchise.

“We realized, we love the end of Toy Story 3.” director Josh Cooley told ComicBook.com. “It ends Woody and Andy’s story perfectly. We realize there is more story to tell to continue Woody’s story and once we started going down that path and realizing oh there is more to tell for Woody, we just kept going and we hit upon something that’s worth telling.”

“Nobody’s harder on us [about] making a great Toy Story movie than we are,” Pixar’s Andrew Stanton said back in 2016. “We know what it feels like to hit the bull’s-eye. And that’s part of the reason we’ve delayed it, so that we can really nail it. I know there’s a lot of concern about ‘why a fourth?’ But the truth is, we always had the intention of continuing.”

Based off of early reviews, it sounds like that continuation will tug on fans’ heartstrings in a slew of new ways.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” star Tom Hanks explained last year. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it. I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me.”

In addition to most of the returning cast, Toy Story 4 will also feature a crop of new characters, including Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.