Final Toy Story 4 Trailer Released

Get ready to see the gang all here once again, as the final trailer for Toy Story 4 has officially arrived. Disney released a new bit of footage for the upcoming Pixar sequel, which you can check out above. Even after Toy Story 3 gave everyone a major case of the feels and put a cap on the story of Andy’s toys, Toy Story 4 is expected to expand the franchise in some endearing – and deserved – reasons.

“That’s the question of all questions,” director Josh Cooley recently told ComicBook.com. “We realized, we love the end of Toy Story 3. It ends Woody and Andy’s story perfectly. We realize there is more story to tell to continue Woody’s story and once we started going down that path and realizing oh there is more to tell for Woody, we just kept going and we hit upon something that’s worth telling.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toy Story 4 will also feature a crop of new characters, including Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

“Yeah, you know we, we created Duke Caboom and then we always create the character first and then we see what’s the right actor to portray this, that can do this,” Cooley explained. “And we went after Canadian actors, and he was the first one on our list and I’m so thrilled that he said yes. He came here first just to meet with us just before even signing and we were down in the atrium and he’s like you know ‘What do you think he sounds like?’

“But he completely won me over and to the point where he was, we were talking about the character just getting deeper, he’s like, ‘What do you think drives him?’ And so he, at one point just got up on the table like, imagine just sitting down there eating lunch in front of everybody and he gets up and goes, ‘Hoh! Huh! Hah! Heh!’ And he’s like doing poses and stuff. And I was like this is, dude, this is it. This is incredible. And every time we recorded with him he’s had the biggest smile on his face. And it was just so much fun and he’s just, I can’t speak enough about all he is.”

What do you think of the latest look at Toy Story 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.