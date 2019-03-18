‘Toy Story 4’ Merchandise Reveals New Characters

After nine years away from the spotlight, Disney and Pixar are bringing Toy Story back to the big screen this summer with Toy Story 4. The film will reunite fans with all of their favorite characters, like Woody, Buzzlightyear, Jessie, Rex, Slinky, Mr. Potato Head, and even Bo Peep, who has been absent from the franchise since 1999’s Toy Story 2. Like every other installment in the franchise Toy Story 4 will also introduce viewers to some brand new faces, and thanks to an image of some of the film’s merchandise that leaked over the weekend, we now have the chance to take a look at these fresh characters.

The photo shows off the line of Funko POPs from Toy Story 4, which includes a couple of new characters that have been seen in the movie’s official trailers, and some who have been kept under lock and key to this point.

Forky, the failed craft project-turned-toy voiced by Tony Hale, can be seen as one of the POPs listed, just above the carnival prizes Ducky and Bunny that have been featured in the advertising campaign. These fun-loving stuffed animals are voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

As far as the new characters go, there are four major additions that fans will want to pay attention, one of which may sound very familiar to those who know the Toy Story franchise well. On the bottom row of the image is a toy named Combat Carl. If you recall, Combat Carl was the type of action figure that Buzz and Woody watch Sid blow up with a rocket in the very first Toy Story movie. Bringing this character into the fold will be a nice way to have the franchise come full circle in what will likely be its final installment.

Also included in the image is Duke Caboom, essentially confirming the character that has been the subject of many fan theories, as he was seemingly teased as an Easter egg in Incredibles 2. Several reports have suggested that this will be the character voiced by John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

Bo Peep’s POP figure comes with a small sidekick named Officer Giggle McDimples, though not much is known about this new character. The same goes for a doll named Gabby Gabby.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21st.