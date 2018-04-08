Disney Confirms ‘Toy Story 4’ Release Date

Even though Pixar’s first family is set to return to the big screen this summer, they’re already planning to a return to the playroom for 2019.

Disney and Pixar Animation Studios have officially confirmed the release date for the long awaited Toy Story 4, which will premiere in theaters on June 21, 2019, courtesy of their Facebook page.

We previously heard this release date last summer in a report from Variety, which stated the popular franchise was switching dates with the highly anticipated sequel to The Incredibles.

The Incredibles 2 was originally supposed to come out in 2019, while Toy Story 4 had the date for this June. But after numerous setbacks with the latter, the former was bumped up on Disney‘s release calendar.

Disney is set to dominate the box office with the 1-2-3 punch of Avengers: Infinity War in April, Solo: A Star Wars Story in May, and The Incredibles 2 in June — and they’re already looking to replicate the success for the following year.

Toy Story is one of Disney’s most popular franchises and is arguably the crown jewel in Pixar’s catalogue. While the third film in the series provided a thematic conclusion to Andy’s journey with his childhood toys, there are still directions the fourth movie can take — especially after the absence of Bo Peep.

Pixar saw a major blow last year when John Lasseter was accused of misconduct. The former chief of the animation powerhouse has since taken a six-month leave of absence.

There were rumors that former Toy Story 4 screenwriters Rashida Jones and Will McCormack departed the project because of Lasseter, but the duo denied the allegations in a written statement.

“The breakneck speed at which journalists have been naming the next perpetrator renders some reporting irresponsible,” Jones and McCormack’s statement said. “We did not leave Pixar because of unwanted advances. That is untrue. We parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences. There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films. However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice.”

A report in January announced Stephany Folsom, who contributed to writing the script of Thor: Ragnarok, had signed on to write the script for the movie, though many questioned whether the Pixar movie would meet its planned release date.

It seems like Disney is confident that Toy Story 4 will be ready for its June 21, 2019, release date.

