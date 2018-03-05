Disney World: Toy Story Land Trailer Released

Disney Parks is starting to hype up their next big expansions across the globe, with the addition of Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland.

Disney revealed a brand new trailer hyping up the opening of the expansion later this summer, offering a glimpse of the attractions themed after Andy’s room and his favorite toys. Take a look in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new park expansion had been teased throughout the week, with promos featuring a gigantic version of Andy’s favorite ball bouncing through scenic routes on its way to Orlando, Florida. After bouncing through Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City — chased by a giant Slinky Dog — it finally rolled into Walt Disney World.

The new look at the attractions finally premiered during the 90th Academy Awards on ABC.

Toy Story Land will be an 11-acre expansion modeled after Andy’s room, featuring the iconic characters fans have come to know and love throughout the Toy Story franchise. Disney’s press release indicates they aim to make park guests feel like “they have shrunk down to the size of a toy alongside Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and many other oversized toys.”

There will be three new attractions at Walt Disney World, including roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash, a spinning ride called Alien Swirling Saucers, and an extended version of Toy Story Mania — the 3D shooting competition ride currently open at Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim.

This is just one part of a vast expansion initiative for Walt Disney World and other parks. Iconic attractions at the Orlando location began closing a few years ago to make way for Toy Story Land and other new areas.

The other announced expansions that will open in the coming years include the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed hotel, the Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster at Epcot, and the Tron ride at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney’s California Adventure will also get it’s own Marvel expansion, and other parks throughout the world are getting attractions featuring the Avengers and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Fans excited to visit Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World will be able to do so when the expansion opens on June 30th.