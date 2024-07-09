Transformers One is set to roll out at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The first fully-animated Transformers movie in nearly 40 years is bringing exclusive footage and a starry panel to the fandom confab on July 25th with cast members Chris Hemsworth (Marvel’s Avengers franchise), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), director Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4), and series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts).

Those attending the Transformers One Comic-Con panel will receive an exclusive poster and will be the first to watch new scenes from the CG-animated movie before it hits theaters on September 20th. The panel will take place the first day of Comic-Con — on Thursday, July 25th — at 11:45 am PST, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

Set on Cybertron, Transformers One is the untold origin story of a young Optimus Prime and Megatron. Before they transformed into sworn enemies as the leaders of warring robot factions — the Autobots and Decepticons — they were brothers-in-arms Orion Pax (Hemsworth) and D-16 (Henry), who changed the fate of their planet forever. While working waste management in the bowels of Cybertron, Orion andD-16 meet workers B-127 (Key), a.k.a. Bumblebee, and Ariel (Scarlett Johansson), a.k.a. Elita-1,before embarking on a dangerous journey to the planet’s surface world.

The star-studded voice cast includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime, Steve Buscemi (Transformers: The Last Knight) in an undisclosed villain role, and Laurence Fisburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion — sworn protector of Vector Sigma, the mega-computer at the heart ofCybertron — who unlocks the Transformers’ full potential, giving the’bots the ability to transform. The new movie comes from Paramount Animation (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run), Hasbro Entertainment (Transformers: EarthSpark), and New Republic Pictures (The Tiger’s Apprentice).

“We did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers,” Cooley told ComicBook of the first-ever CG-animated Transformers movie, adding that Optimus Prime’s origin story is “something we’ve never seen before on screen.” “I wouldn’t say that this is a direct prequel to anything that’s beendone with live-action ones,” the director added. “But it’s definitely its ownstory as well.”

Transformers One opens only in theaters Sept. 20th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.