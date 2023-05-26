Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Clip Reveals Pete Davidson's Mirage Trying to Make a Friend

The Transformers are turning back the clock with their latest big screen adventure, taking the action back to the 1990s and giving the franchise a chance to explore some new things. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will not only give the characters of Beast Wars their long-overdue moment in the spotlight, but some other popular Autobots will also get the chance to take center stage. Among them is Mirage, voiced by Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, who is one of the main characters of the newest Transformers movie.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures unveiled a brand new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The clip shows Mirage becoming friends with a human named Noah Diaz, who's played by Hamilton's Anthony Ramos. After Mirage introduces himself, Noah gets a chance to meet the rest of the Autobots, but they're a little less excited to see him. You can check out the full clip below!

While all of the previous Transformers movies have focused solely on the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, Rise of the Beasts will bring the fan-favorite Maximals into the mix. Instead of transforming into cars and other vehicles, the Maximals transform into enormous animals.

"We have exhausted, I would say, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons," franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told the press. "Saving the world is left to the Autobots, and in this case, the Maximals. If you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.